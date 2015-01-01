Abstract

The problem of consumption of illicit psychoactive substances by students in higher education is not new, since it is in this age group that the highest prevalence of consumption of these substances continues to occur. This study aimed to describe the prevalence of illicit drug use among university students and to analyze the predictive factors and patterns of illicit drug use among university students in Portugal. A cross-sectional design and a stratified random sampling method were used (n = 840). A validated self-administered questionnaire was used, consisting of socio-demographic characteristics, information about the patterns of illicit drugs consumption, and knowledge and attitudes toward illicit drugs use. The prevalence of illicit drugs consumption was 22.2%, while overall students had a low level of knowledge and moderate scores when it came to the attitudes toward drug use. Being male, having changed residence after entering higher education, having friends who use illicit drugs and possessing knowledge on drugs increased the likelihood of consuming illicit drugs. The results of the study could help develop strategies to reduce use of illicit drugs in academic settings, giving special attention to the influence of peers and students who changed their residence after entering higher education.

