Askaripoor T, Kazemi E, Marzban M. Iran. J. Health Saf. Environ. 2020; 7(1): 1413-1420.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Dept. of Environmental health, School of public health, Iran university of medical sciences)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The increasing abundance of fires in industrial buildings has led to the growth of fire risk assessment and protection methods. However, few studies have been performed on the practical application of these risk assessment methods in industrial structures. This study aimed at assessing fire risk and determining the effectiveness of fire control measures to reduce fire-related injuries and fatalities to occupants at a combined-cycle power plant in the northeast of Iran.
Language: en.
Keywords
Building Occupants.; Fire; Fire Risk Assessment; Power Plant