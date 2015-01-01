|
Taube ME, Carlotto MS. Gerais Rev. Interinstit. Psicol. 2020; 13(2): e14903.
Preditores da Intenção de Abandono Profissional em Caminhoneiros
(Copyright © 2020, Universidade Federal de Juiz de Fora)
Despite the importance of truck driver's retention, there is not enough understanding about the variables that interact to explain the intention to leave the profession. The objective of this study was to evaluate variables such as, sociodemographic, labor, psychosocial, occupational stressors and satisfaction with work, as possible predictors of abandonment, in a sample of 565 Brazilian truck drivers. For data capture purposes, a set of assessment tools was used. It was composed by: Subscales of Tendency to Abandonment, Job Satisfaction and Psychosocial risks, sociodemographic, labor and occupational stressors questionnaire. The results obtained by multiple linear regression analysis, have indicated seven variables to explain the model variance of 29,2%, with job satisfaction having the most significant prediction capacity (13,2%). The study suggests some retention actions by the management level on truckload carriers, in order to avoid the turnover of this job category.
