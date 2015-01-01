Abstract

Despite the importance of truck driver's retention, there is not enough understanding about the variables that interact to explain the intention to leave the profession. The objective of this study was to evaluate variables such as, sociodemographic, labor, psychosocial, occupational stressors and satisfaction with work, as possible predictors of abandonment, in a sample of 565 Brazilian truck drivers. For data capture purposes, a set of assessment tools was used. It was composed by: Subscales of Tendency to Abandonment, Job Satisfaction and Psychosocial risks, sociodemographic, labor and occupational stressors questionnaire. The results obtained by multiple linear regression analysis, have indicated seven variables to explain the model variance of 29,2%, with job satisfaction having the most significant prediction capacity (13,2%). The study suggests some retention actions by the management level on truckload carriers, in order to avoid the turnover of this job category.



Keywords : Intention to leave profession; Truck drivers; Occupational stressors; Psychosocial risks.



Apesar da importância da retenção de caminhoneiros, há pouca compreensão acerca das variáveis e suas interações para explicar a intenção do abandono profissional. O objetivo deste estudo foi avaliar as variáveis sociodemográficas, laborais, psicossociais, estressores ocupacionais e a satisfação no trabalho como possíveis preditores da intenção de abandono em uma amostra de 565 caminhoneiros brasileiros. Como instrumentos de avaliação, foram utilizadas as Subescalas de Tendência ao Abandono, Satisfação no Trabalho e Riscos Psicossociais, questionários de variáveis sociodemográficas, laborais e estressores ocupacionais. Os resultados obtidos por meio da análise de regressão linear múltipla apontaram um modelo explicativo para a tendência ao abandono composto por sete variáveis que conjuntamente explicaram 29,2% da variância, sendo a satisfação no trabalho a variável de maior poder preditivo (13,2%). O estudo sugere ações de retenção desses profissionais aos gestores do transporte, com o objetivo de evitar a rotatividade dessa categoria.



Keywords : Tendência ao abandono profissional; Caminhoneiros; Estressores ocupacionais; Riscos psicossociais.

Language: en