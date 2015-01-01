SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Phuksuksakul N, Kanitpong K, Chantranuwathana S. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2020; 151: e105945.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.aap.2020.105945

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study analyzed factors affecting behavior of mobile phone use while driving and its effects on driving performance, in terms of speed, lateral position, steer deviation, steer speed, following distance, perception-reaction time, and occurrence of a near miss situation. To investigate the factors affecting behavior of mobile phone use while driving, 1106 respondents from four different regions in Thailand participated in the questionnaire survey study. Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB) was used to explain these factors including two additional extended factors which are risk perception and law enforcement knowledge. The outcome of this part shows that attitude, norm, and law enforcement knowledge significantly affect the intention and behavior of the drivers. Even though approximately 90 percent of drivers realized that using a mobile phone while driving was dangerous and against the law, they have reported that they still use mobile phone while driving. To determine the effect of mobile phone use on driving performance, a 2-lane, straight rural highway, with a leading vehicle and an unexpected "STOP" sign, were simulated in order to examine the driving performance of drivers "without a phone", "talking on a phone call", and "texting a message" conditions. The results found that using mobile phone while driving can reduce speed and following distance, but increase lateral deviation, steer deviation, steer speed, perception-reaction time, and number of near misses leading to higher risks for road crashes.


Language: en

Keywords

Mobile phone; Risk perception; Driving performance; Theory of planned behavior

