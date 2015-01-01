Abstract

AIM: Nail guns are important time saving devices but are associated with morbidity and mortality. Specifically, craniocerebral injuries have been reported in the literature since 1963 and have increased in frequency as the use of these tools has become commonplace. There remains a paucity of literature comprehensively assessing nail gun injuries, as compared with other penetrating craniocerebral injuries like those from firearms.



METHOD: A literature review of PubMed, Medline (Ovid), Cochrane library, and Google Scholar for articles published between 1960 and 2018 reporting craniocerebral nail gun injuries.



RESULTS: In total, 96 individual cases were identified, with 80 meeting inclusion criteria. These were categorized as accidental and intentional injuries. The demographic was overwhelmingly young males (97.5%), and intentional self-inflicted injuries (54%) was the most frequent mechanism of injury. Overall mortality was 10%. Mortality was more common in patients with intentional injuries, but morbidity rates were similar between the accidental and intentional injury cohorts. Post-operative complications rate was 23.8%.



CONCLUSION: Craniocerebral nail gun injuries are associated with lower rates of both mortality and residual neurological deficits than craniocerebral firearms injuries. There is limited data to inform clinical prognostication about long-term neurological impairments and the time to recovery which should be addressed in future studies.

