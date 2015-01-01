|
Lindenbach D, Cullen O, Bhattarai A, Perry R, Diaz RL, Patten SB, Dimitropoulos G. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; 112: e104898.
BACKGROUND: Sexual exploitation of children online is an issue of growing public concern. This form of exploitation typically involves adults using the internet to communicate with children for sexual purposes or to distribute sexually explicit material involving children. To date, there is no research on the knowledge and skills of educators to recognize online sexual exploitation. This research is urgently needed since educators are well-positioned to detect, identify and report sexual exploitation of their students.
Sexual abuse; Child grooming; Child luring; Child pornography; Child sexual abuse imagery; Child sexual abuse materials