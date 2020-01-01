SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Stauffer. Forensic Sci. Int. 2020; 2: 368-381.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.fsisyn.2020.01.005

33385136

This review paper covers the forensic-relevant literature in fire analysis and investigation sciences from 2016 to 2019 as a part of the 19th Interpol International Forensic Science Managers Symposium. The review papers are also available at the Interpol website at: https://www.interpol.int/content/download/14458/file/Interpol%20Review%20Papers%202019.pdf.


