Mattijssen EJAT. Forensic Sci. Int. 2020; 2: 389-403.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.fsisyn.2020.01.008

33385138

This review paper covers the relevant literature on forensic firearm examination from 2016 to 2019 as a part of the 19th Interpol International Forensic Science Managers Symposium. The review papers are also available at the Interpol website at: https://www.interpol.int/content/download/14458/file/Interpol%20Review%20Papers%202019.pdf.


Firearms; Interpol; Ammunition; Shooting reconstruction

