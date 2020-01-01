CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Mattijssen EJAT. Forensic Sci. Int. 2020; 2: 389-403.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33385138
|
Abstract
|
This review paper covers the relevant literature on forensic firearm examination from 2016 to 2019 as a part of the 19th Interpol International Forensic Science Managers Symposium. The review papers are also available at the Interpol website at: https://www.interpol.int/content/download/14458/file/Interpol%20Review%20Papers%202019.pdf.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Firearms; Interpol; Ammunition; Shooting reconstruction