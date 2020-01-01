SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chan WS, Wong GF, Hung CW, Wong YN, Fung KM, Lee WK, Dao KL, Leung CW, Lo KM, Lee WM, Cheung BKK. Forensic Sci. Int. 2020; 2: 563-607.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.fsisyn.2020.01.018

PMID

33385147

Abstract

This review paper covers the forensic-relevant literature in toxicology from 2016 to 2019 as a part of the 19th Interpol International Forensic Science Managers Symposium. The review papers are also available at the Interpol website at: https://www.interpol.int/content/download/14458/file/Interpol%20Review%20.Papers%202019.pdf.


Language: en

Keywords

Toxicology; Interpol; Antemortem; Post mortem

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print