Chan WS, Wong GF, Hung CW, Wong YN, Fung KM, Lee WK, Dao KL, Leung CW, Lo KM, Lee WM, Cheung BKK. Forensic Sci. Int. 2020; 2: 563-607.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
33385147
This review paper covers the forensic-relevant literature in toxicology from 2016 to 2019 as a part of the 19th Interpol International Forensic Science Managers Symposium. The review papers are also available at the Interpol website at: https://www.interpol.int/content/download/14458/file/Interpol%20Review%20.Papers%202019.pdf.
Language: en
Toxicology; Interpol; Antemortem; Post mortem