Citation
Klapec DJ, Czarnopys G, Pannuto J. Forensic Sci. Int. 2020; 2: 670-700.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
33385149
Abstract
This review paper covers the forensic-relevant literature for the analysis and detection of explosives and explosives residues from 2016-2019 as a part of the 19(th) Interpol International Forensic Science Managers Symposium. The review papers are also available at the Interpol website at: https://www.interpol.int/Resources/Documents#Publications.
Language: en