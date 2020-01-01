SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Klapec DJ, Czarnopys G, Pannuto J. Forensic Sci. Int. 2020; 2: 670-700.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.fsisyn.2020.01.020

PMID

33385149

Abstract

This review paper covers the forensic-relevant literature for the analysis and detection of explosives and explosives residues from 2016-2019 as a part of the 19(th) Interpol International Forensic Science Managers Symposium. The review papers are also available at the Interpol website at: https://www.interpol.int/Resources/Documents#Publications.


Language: en
