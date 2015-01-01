Abstract

Traffic congestion is, on a daily basis, responsible for a significant amount of economic and social costs. One of the critical examples is the obstruction of priority vehicles during fast trajectories, which potentially costs lives and property in case of delay that is too great. By means of visual sensing methods, solutions and schedules have already been proposed for adjusting traffic light sequences depending on a priority vehicle's position. However, these mechanisms are computation and power intensive. Deploying and powering a large-scale network will have a crucial economical cost. Furthermore, these devices will not always have access to sufficient power. To provide a solution, we developed an acoustic and self-powered device that can detect priority vehicles and can be cost effectively deployed to define a sensor network. The device combines the detection of priority vehicles and the harvesting of sound energy through triboelectrification. This paper will introduce the use of triboelectric energy harvesting, specifically in a self-powered wireless sensor network for priority vehicle detection. Furthermore, it shows how to increase the power performance of such a generator. Finally, the results are analyzed.

Language: en