Abstract

The broad availability of smartphones and Inertial Measurement Units in particular brings them into the focus of recent research. Inertial Measurement Unit data is used for a variety of tasks. One important task is the classification of the mode of transportation. In the first step, we present a deep-learning-based algorithm that combines long-short-term-memory (LSTM) layer and convolutional layer to classify eight different modes of transportation on the Sussex-Huawei Locomotion-Transportation (SHL) dataset. The inputs of our model are the accelerometer, gyroscope, linear acceleration, magnetometer, gravity and pressure values as well as the orientation information. In the second step, we analyze the contribution of each sensor modality to the classification score and to the different modes of transportation. For this analysis, we subtract the baseline confusion matrix from a confusion matrix of a network trained with a left-out sensor modality (difference confusion matrix) and we visualize the low-level features from the LSTM layers. This approach provides useful insights into the properties of the deep-learning algorithm and indicates the presence of redundant sensor modalities.

