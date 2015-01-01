|
Lynch KR, Jackson DB. Soc. Sci. Med. 2020; 270: e113644.
RATIONALE: The negative physical and mental health consequences of intimate partner violence (IPV) have been well-documented, as those who are exposed to trauma experience more physical health issues. Further, an abuser's direct access to a firearm drastically increases the risk for fatality, which can exacerbate ongoing stress and trauma in an abusive relationship. However, very little research has investigated the intersection of exposure to firearms and adverse health outcomes in the context of IPV.
Language: en
Trauma; Intimate partner violence; Gun violence; Health correlates