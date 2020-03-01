SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hallit S, Haddad C, Hallit R, Akel M, Obeid S, Haddad G, Soufia M, Khansa W, Khoury R, Kheir N, Elias Hallit CA, Salameh P. Clin. Epidemiol. Glob. Health 2020; 8(4): 1104-1109.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.cegh.2020.03.028

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVEs
Our aim in this study was to translate the Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale (HAM-A), State Trait Anxiety Inventory (STAI-A and B) scales to Arabic, linguistically validate them for use in a representative sample of the Lebanese population, and to check the reliability of these Arabic versions.

Methods
This study is cross-sectional, conducted between November 2017 and March 2018, which enrolled 1332 community dwelling participants using a proportionate random sample from all Lebanese Mohafazat.

Results
Three factor analyses for the anxiety scales were run over the whole sample (N = 1332). All of the HAM-A, STAI-A and STAI-B items could be extracted from the list. All items from all the scales did not over-correlate to each other (r > 0.9), did not have a low loading on factors (<0.3) or a low communality (<0.3). The factor analysis results showed 2 factors for HAM-A (Cronbach alpha = 0.921), 3 factors for STAI-A (Cronbach alpha = 0.928) and STAI-B (Cronbach alpha = 0.898). A significantly high ICC was found between the HAM-A, STAI-A (ICC = 0.709) and STAI-B (0.704). In addition, a significantly high ICC was found between the STAI-A and B scales (ICC = 0.884).

Conclusion
The linguistically validated Arabic versions of these scales can be used to screen for anxiety among the Lebanese populations.


Language: en

Keywords

Anxiety; Arabic; HAM-A; STAI-A; STAI-B; Validation

