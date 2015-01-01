Abstract

The vehicle nonstrict priority give-way behavior (VNPGWB) is a common part of traffic interaction between motorized and nonmotorized vehicles in many countries. This study proposes a mixed-flow cellular automaton model to simulate the passing of vehicles in front of bicycles at crosswalks. The mixed-flow model combines a vehicle model with a bicycle model, using nonstrict priority give-way and strict give-way two driving behaviors defined as relating to the decision point rule and the launching rule, respectively. Simulation results showed that as the vehicle and bicycle inflow rates increased, a critical inflow rate divided vehicle and bicycle traffic flow into free flow and saturated flow conditions. The values of vehicle saturation flow decreased from 0.34 to 0.05, and the values of bicycle saturation flow decreased from 0.54 to 0.44, indicating that the mixed traffic flow has a negative effect on vehicle and bicycle saturated flow.



RESULTS also showed that VNPGWB effectively improves vehicle saturation flow over that of the strict give way. The advantage of VNPGWB is more signiﬁcant when vehicles and bicycles are in saturation traffic flow.

