Journal Article

Citation

Jafaripournimchahi A, Hu W, Sun L, Farah H. J. Adv. Transport. 2020; 2020: e8865814.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Institute for Transportation, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1155/2020/8865814

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Herein, we explored the impact of anticipation and asymmetric driving behavior on vehicle's position, velocity, acceleration, energy consumption, and exhaust emissions of CO, HC, and NOx in mixed traffic flow. We present an asymmetric-anticipation car-following model (AAFVD) considering the motion information from two direct preceding vehicles (i.e., human-driving (HD) and autonomous and connected (AC) vehicles platoon) via wireless data transmission. The linear stability approach was used to evaluate the properties of the AAFVD model. Our simulations revealed that the drivers' anticipation factor using the motion information from two direct preceding vehicles in connected vehicles environment can effectively improve traffic flow stability. The vehicle's departure and arrival process while passing through a signal lane with a traffic light considering the anticipation and asymmetric driving behavior, and the motion information from two direct preceding vehicles was explored. Our numerical results demonstrated that the AAFVD model can decrease the velocity fluctuations, energy consumption, and exhaust emissions of vehicles in mixed traffic flow system.


Language: en
