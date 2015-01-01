Abstract

We develop a set of novel autonomous controllers for multiple point-mass robots or agents in the presence of wall-like rectangular planes in three-dimensional space. To the authors' knowledge, this is the first time that such a set of controllers for the avoidance of rectangular planes has been derived from a single attractive and repulsive potential function that satisfies the conditions of the Direct Method of Lyapunov. The potential or Lyapunov function also proves the stability of the system of the first-order ordinary differential equations governing the motion of the multiple agents as they traverse the three-dimensional space from an initial position to a target that is the equilibrium point of the system. The avoidance of the walls is via an approach called the Minimum Distance Technique that enables a point-mass agent to avoid the wall from the shortest distance away at every unit time. Computer simulations of the proposed Lyapunov-based controllers for the multiple point-mass agents navigating in a common workspace are presented to illustrate the effectiveness of the controllers. Simulations include towers and walls of tunnels as obstacles. In the simulations, the point-mass agents also show typical swarming behaviors such as split-and-rejoin maneuvers when confronted with multiple tower-like structures. The successful illustration of the effectiveness of the controllers opens a fertile area of research in the development and implementation of such controllers for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles such as quadrotors.

Language: en