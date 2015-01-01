Abstract

Activated charcoal (AC) is a cheap, safe and readily available treatment that has been used for treatment of drug poisonings for decades (1). It is well documented that AC reduces systemic drug exposure(2). However, AC has not been consistently shown to affect clinical endpoints like mortality and morbidity. Thus, AC treatment is based on the theoretical assumption that reduced drug exposure translates into improved clinical outcome. Accordingly, current international guidelines from AACT/EAPCCT (American Academy of Clinical Toxicology and European Association of Poisons Centres and Clinical Toxicologists) are based primarily on studies of reduced drug exposure in healthy volunteers and expert consensus (3,4).

Language: en