Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs (PDMP) help prevent prescription drug misuse and promote appropriate pain management. Despite these benefits and PDMP mandates in most states, PDMPs face challenges that hinder their success. This paper uses the Delone and McLean Information Success (IS) Model to review the current literature for barriers and facilitators to PDMP quality, use, intention to use and user satisfaction in the United States (U.S.). MATERIAL AND METHODS: Scopus, PubMed and Embase databases were searched due to their relevance to information technology, education and research.



RESULTS: There were 142 and 183 barriers and facilitators, respectively, found in 44 peer reviewed articles. Barriers to PDMP quality, use and user satisfaction include lack of interstate data sharing, access difficulties, lack of time, inability to delegate access, lack of knowledge or awareness of the PMDP, and lack of EHR integration. Facilitators to PDMP quality, use and user satisfaction include interstate data connections, real-time data updates, EHR integration, and access delegation.



DISCUSSION: Interstate data sharing, EHR integration and expanding access to delegates were common themes found. Some results were found to be contradictory such as mandating use.



CONCLUSION: PDMP users can use these findings to assess current barriers to PDMP success in the U.S. and draw possible solutions from the list of facilitators. Practitioners should consider the context of their state and organization when determining which facilitators would most promote PDMP IS success. Combining facilitators may be the best route to PDMP IS success in certain situations.

