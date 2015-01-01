|
Christian C, Keshishian AC, Levinson CA, Peiper NC. Early Interv. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
AIM: Engagement in risky behaviours, including substance use, disordered eating, suicidal behaviour, and peer victimization/violence, during adolescence is becoming increasingly prevalent. These risky behaviours are highly comorbid and associated with long-term consequences for health, relationships, and socioeconomic status, representing an important public health concern. Past research has primarily investigated risky behaviours in adolescence using latent variable models, which are based on assumptions that may limit insight into the complex reality of these behaviours.
epidemiology; suicide risk; substance use; adolescence; peer victimization; disordered eating; network analysis