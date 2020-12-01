|
Citation
|
Biese KM, Stamm JM, Wichman DM, Hetzel SJ, Post EG, Bell DR. Phys. Ther. Sport 2020; 48: 76-82.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Determine the association between concussion and subsequent contact, non-contact, and overuse lower extremity (LE) injuries in a cohort of adolescent athletes. Secondarily, to identify this association between males and females. STUDY DESIGN: Cross-sectional. SETTING: Summer athletic events with participants ages 12-18. MAIN OUTCOME: Anonymous survey included sport-related injuries (injury month/year) and participants classified injuries as a contact, non-contact, overuse injury, or concussion. Multivariable logistic regression analyses were used to examine associations between a concussion event and a subsequent LE injury while controlling for age and any previous LE injury.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Female; Youth; Injury risk; Sports injuries