Locci C, Cuzzolin L, Capobianco G, Antonucci R. Eur. J. Clin. Pharmacol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PURPOSE: Paracetamol is the only drug recommended to treat fever in neonates. At recommended doses, paracetamol has not been associated with liver injury in neonates, while hepatotoxicity may occur after intake of a single high dose or multiple excessive doses. The aim of this narrative review is to critically analyze and summarize the available literature on newborns and infants exposed to supratherapeutic doses of paracetamol, with special focus on their clinical features, outcome, and management.
Language: en
Infant; Overdose; Hepatotoxicity; N-Acetylcysteine; Newborn; Paracetamol/acetaminophen