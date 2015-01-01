Abstract

The purpose of this multi-site randomised controlled trial was to evaluate the effectiveness of a Driving Training Program, an intervention designed for student drivers with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Participants were 72 student drivers with ASD (ages 16-31) who were randomly assigned to an intervention or control group. Student drivers received ten driving lessons with a professional driving instructor via a standardised driving route. The Driving Performance Checklist was used as the outcome measure to evaluate the driving performance of student drivers during on-road pre- and post-observational drives. Both groups showed an improvement in driving performance, however, the extent of improvement between groups was not significant.



FINDINGS showed promising intervention efficacy for training student drivers with ASD to drive.

Language: en