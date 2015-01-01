Abstract

The return to play outcome is an important measure for orthopaedic sports medicine treatments. This variable is especially important when discussing cartilage treatments because there are many different cartilage options available to athletes with articular injuries and this population is particularly interested in the ability to return to activities. Although many outcome variables are considered in any surgical procedure, the return-to-sport variable is focused on an active population and can be tailored to that patient's sport-specific goals. In this article, we will review some of the most recent and up-to-date articles describing return-to-sport outcomes for various knee cartilage treatments. This article will focus on the most common current knee cartilage treatments including microfracture, autologous chondrocyte implantation, osteochondral autograft transplant, and osteochondral allograft transplantation.

