Smith J, Spiegler J. Policy Stud. J. 2020; 48(1): 235-256.

(Copyright © 2020, Policy Studies Organization (USA), Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

https://doi.org/10.1111/psj.12242

Seeking to test two commonly proposed solutions to gun deaths in the United States, we examine the extent to which (1) tougher gun control laws, (2) greater access to mental health services, and (3) a combination of both approaches affect the rate of gun deaths in American states. We find that tougher gun control laws, as well as a combination of both approaches, are associated with a lower overall rate of gun deaths, and with a lower rate of nonsuicide gun deaths, while only tougher gun control laws are significantly associated with a reduction in the rate of gun-related suicides. Our findings serve as an initial guide to policymakers seeking to reduce the rate of gun deaths in their states.


gun control; gun deaths; homicide; mental health; mental illness; suicide

