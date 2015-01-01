Abstract

A formulation is presented for simplified evaluation of the roof acceleration response for the purpose of assessing non-structural components in unreinforced masonry buildings with flexible diaphragms excluding torsional effects. The method is based on modal calculations that are further studied through nonlinear time-history analysis (NLTHA) of four case study buildings. The NLTHA results for a relatively small level of ground shaking was used to validate the overall ability of the simplified modal method to predict the diaphragm flexibility effects. The NLTHA results were also used to discuss the effects of the building inelastic response in the conservatism of the simplified modal technique. It was found that, in lieu of a comprehensive modal analysis, it is possible to calculate roof accelerations in symmetric low-rise buildings with flexible diaphragms using a simplified two-mode modal method. Based on this study, a predictive method is proposed for conservative estimation of peak roof accelerations in these buildings.

