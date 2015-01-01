Abstract

Resource control theory posits that individuals may utilize prosocial and/or coercive strategies to access social resources. Resource control theory has utility for understanding adolescents' engagement in bullying role behaviors.



Objective

The current study examined direct associations between bullying role behaviors (i.e., bullying, victimization, assisting, defending, and outsider behavior) and resource control strategies (i.e., prosocial and coercive resource control), as well as differences in bullying behaviors among groups of resource controllers identified through latent profile analysis (LPA).



Method

In a sample of 6th–8th grade students (N = 680; 44% female) via self-report, bullying role behaviors were assessed using the Bullying Participant Behaviors Questionnaire and resource control strategies were assessed using the Resource Control Strategies Inventory.



Results

Prosocial resource control was positively associated with defending behavior, and coercive resource control was positively associated with bullying and defending. The current study validated the use of LPA for grouping adolescents based on their use of resource control strategies, although the emergent groups differed slightly from the traditional approach.



Conclusions

Findings suggest an absence of a purely coercive resource control group as posited by resource control theory. Advanced understanding of social behaviors, including the use of resource control strategies, leads to a more comprehensive approach to preventing bullying and victimization in schools.

Language: en