Abstract

The present study sought to determine whether the cognitive triad serves as a moderator or mediator in the association between perceived everyday discrimination (PED) and depressive symptoms among inner-city youth by examining if discrimination is related to both cognitive processes and depressive symptoms in adolescents. Previous research illustrated that by eighth grade, cognitive styles begin to moderate the relations of stressful events and depressive symptoms.



Objective

We hypothesized that PED and the cognitive triad interact in their association with depressive symptoms.



Method

Participants included 232 ninth-grade students (M = 14.18 years, 38% female) from an inner-city public high school who completed measures examining PED, the cognitive triad, and depressive symptoms. Participants identified as Black or African American (46.5%), White or European American (37.0%), Mixed Race (12.2%), Other Race (2.6%), and Latino/a (1.7%).



Results

A hierarchical linear regression testing the moderation model found PED and the cognitive triad to be significant predictors of depressive symptoms. The interaction effect, however, was non-significant, in contrast with our hypothesis. Additionally, a significant indirect effect of PED on depressive symptoms through the cognitive triad was established which supported a partial mediation.



Conclusion

Our findings support a partial mediation model in understanding the relationship between PED, the cognitive triad, and depressive symptoms. Based on this, psychologists should intervene on a societal level to reduce PED, as well as on an individual level with regard to modifying the cognitive triad in order to alleviate depressive symptoms in adolescents.

