Abstract

This study explores the concept of age-friendly neighbourhood as understood by older adults and key informants (local service providers, professionals and public officials) in Singapore. Data are collected through key informant interviews (n = 15) and focus group discussion (n = 80, age 52-82 years) in three study neighbourhoods in Singapore that have relatively high percentages of older populations. Older people and key informants are asked to describe in their own words what an age-friendly neighbourhood means to them. Qualitative content analyses are performed on the interview and discussion data to arrive at a thematic understanding of age-friendly neighbourhood in Singapore. Inclusiveness, social environment, physical environment, sense of place and safety are five key characteristics that participants have used to describe age-friendly neighbourhood. While there are widely established frameworks on age-friendly cities and communities, the findings highlight that context-specific and experiential understandings of age-friendly neighbourhood initiatives are important.

