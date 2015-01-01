SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Moen M, Shon P. J. Investig. Psych. Offender Profil. 2020; 17(3): 264-279.

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

https://doi.org/10.1002/jip.1555

Previous studies of homicides in South Africa have examined serial murders and mass killings. While some scholars have examined parricides in African countries such as Ghana and Zimbabwe, few have examined the intersection of parricide and multiple victim homicides in the context of South Africa. This paper examines multiple victim parricides in a South African context using newspapers and court records as data. Eighteen cases of multiple-victim parricides were identified and analysed. Our findings indicate that multiple victim parricides in South Africa are shaped by residential patterns as well as social and cultural factors that are unique to South Africa that are embodied in the offence characteristics. The implications on the findings are discussed.


multi-victim family murder; multiple-victim; parricides; South Africa

