Abstract

The current study investigated the mediating role of Early Maladaptive Schemas (EMS) in the association between childhood trauma and Complex PTSD (CPTSD) symptom severity in a clinical sample of 42 older adults (>64 years). It was found that EMS total score mediated the relationship between childhood trauma and CPTSD symptom severity. Two second order schema factors (Disconnection; Impaired Autonomy) also had a mediating role in this relationship.



RESULTS provide preliminary support for the utility of interventions targeting EMS, particularly in the domains of Disconnection and Impaired Autonomy, in order to alleviate CPTSD symptoms. Future research is required to replicate these results within larger samples and to examine the efficacy of schema and cognitive interventions within trauma exposed older adults.

Language: en