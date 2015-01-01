SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Binion K, Gray MJ. J. Loss Trauma 2020; 25(5): 454-471.

10.1080/15325024.2019.1707987

Prevalence estimates of sexual violence within the queer community indicate equivalent or significantly higher rates of victimization when compared to the heterosexual community. Despite the high prevalence of sexual violence among lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) individuals, there currently exists a relative dearth of the literature focusing on sexual assault disclosure from a sexual minority perspective and thus a lack of identification of possible unique barriers to disclosing among those identifying as LGB. According to Minority Stress Theory (MST), stigmatized individuals, such as those identifying as a sexual minority, experience chronic stress in the form of prejudice and discrimination that is thought to lead to a greater risk for poor mental and physical health sequelae. This paper aims to summarize and critique the literature concerning sexual assault disclosures and the previous applications of MST within psychological research.

RESULTS from this review suggest that LGB individuals face unique barriers to disclosure that can be explained through the framework of MST. Based on this information, recommendations for future research and clinical applications are presented and discussed.


disclosures; LGB; minority stress theory; sexual assault

