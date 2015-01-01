Abstract

Penetrating head injuries caused by blunt or piercing objects are rare. In this paper, we present the case of a 9-year-old boy referred to our hospital with rebar-induced injury. The patient's neurological examination findings were normal. Computed tomography undertaken revealed that the rebar had entered through the oral cavity transorally-transpalatally, passing the frontal bone, and then exited the body by piercing the skin. The patient was taken to emergency surgery, and first, tracheostomy was performed. The rebar had been cut and shortened by the emergency rescue unit, which resulted in shortening the part of the foreign body that would pass through the brain parenchyma. During surgery, the rebar was carefully removed by following the route of the entry. All the defects caused by the foreign body were surgically repaired using a multidisciplinary approach, including neurosurgery and plastic and reconstructive surgery, by otolaryngology teams.

Language: en