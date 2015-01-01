Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this article was to describe the findings from a systematic review, quality review, and meta-analysis of risk factors for postpartum depression among adult Latinas in the United States.



METHODS: Databases were searched from inception to May 2020 for studies published in English related to Latina/Hispanic mothers and risk factors of postpartum depression. Of 115 abstracts screened, 10 met the inclusion criteria for the review and meta-analysis. Eleven risk factors from these studies were included: acculturation, age, economic stress, education, marital status, number of children, prenatal depression, recent and remote intimate partner violence (IPV), general social support, and partner/father's social support.



RESULTS: Partner/father's social support had a large effect size. Prenatal depression and recent IPV had medium effect sizes, while education, economic stress, general social support and remote IPV had small effect sizes. Negligible effect sizes were found for age, marital status, number of children, and acculturation.



CONCLUSIONS: Prenatal depression, IPV, social support (general and from partner/father), economic stress and education are risk factors that should be screened for when working with perinatal Latinas. Future directions for clinical practice and research are discussed.

Language: en