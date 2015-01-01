Abstract

A previously healthy, fully vaccinated 18-month-old boy presented to the emergency department (ED) because his mother noted that he vomited twice at home, was very sleepy and seemed off balance when she returned from work.



The child was watched by his grandmother who lives in the basement of the same house. He had no other infectious symptoms and no history of trauma. His vital signs on presentation were as follows: Temperature 37.2°C, heart rate 142/min, respiratory rate 26/min, blood pressure 96/58 mm Hg, and oxygen saturation of 98% on room air. His pupils were 4 mm bilaterally and reactive to light. His physical examination was normal, except for a notably somnolent but rousable child. There were no focal neurological deficits.



A urine dip and a point of care glucose was completed. Both results were unremarkable.



Upon further questioning, the patient's mother spoke with the grandmother and discovered that the child may have eaten a marijuana brownie that the patient's grandmother had left out on the kitchen table. A urine toxicology screen confirmed cannabinoids.



The ED physician and the social worker reinforced the importance of safe storage practices for cannabis in the home, similar to other medications, drugs and alcohol. The child was observed for several hours in the ED. He tolerated oral intake and was later discharged home with normal vital signs...

