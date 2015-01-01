|
Myers B, Bantjes J, Lochner C, Mortier P, Kessler RC, Stein DJ. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Abstract
PURPOSE: Childhood maltreatment elevates risk for common mental disorders (CMDs) during late adolescence and adulthood. Although CMDs are highly prevalent among university students, few studies have examined the relationship between childhood maltreatment and 12 month CMDs in a low- to middle-income countries. This paper describes the prevalence of maltreatment and the relationship between type, number and patterns of maltreatment exposure and 12 month CMDs among first-year university students in South Africa.
Keywords
Emotional abuse; Childhood maltreatment; University students; Common mental disorders; South africa