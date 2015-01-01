|
Citation
Kurahashi S. J. Japan Soc. Safety Eng. 2020; 59(6): 368-372.
Vernacular Title
発生頻度の低い事故の予兆に関する知識抽出手法
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Japan Society for Safety Engineering)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In this paper, we introduce methods and experimental examples for acquiring knowledge related to accident signs that occur infrequently, which is difficult to find by statistical processing. This method was designed using a process simulation model and a gaming & simulation method created from process data using a time series analysis method. Then, the operator virtually experiences the accident that actually occurred, and analyzes the log that the operator himself operated using the simulator and the record that discussed the countermeasures against the crisis through gaming. As a result of the experiment, we were able to discover five new accident-predicting hiyari hats by operating the simulator.[Google Translate]
Language: ja
Keywords
ゲーミング; シミュレーション; ヒヤリハット; 事故予兆; 知識発見