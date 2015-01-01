Abstract

The industrial accidents concerning gas cutting and welding had occurred frequently. The research institute (JNIOSH) collected the accident information and conducted a field survey. Gas cutting apparatus were collected from many factories and measured their performance. The collection work was done with the cooperation of the Japan Welding Engineering Society (JWES). In this paper, only the results of the dry flashback arrestor are described. 79 dry flashback arrestors for fuel and 31 for oxygen were collected from 50 factories. The collected arrestors had been used for 3 to 21 years. We analyzed the collection questionnaire and measured the performance of those arrestors. In the performance measurement, the visual inspection, the gas-leak test, the reverse-flow test, and the cut-off test were performed. Furthermore, deteriorated, or defective arrestors were disassembled, and the inside was examined. Failures are seen in 3 to 4 years. It is found that the largest number of failures is revers-flow for both fuel and oxygen.



近年のガス切断等に関する労働災害の頻発を受け，労働安全衛生総合研究所では災害情報の収集とともに，現場のガス切断器具等の実態調査と回収調査を行った．本研究では，（一社）日本溶接協会の協力のもとで行った産業現場からのガス溶断器具の回収調査と測定について，乾式安全器の劣化・不具合についてまとめたものである．乾式安全器は50 事業所から燃料用79 個，酸素用31 個を回収した．使用年数は 3 ～21 年である．回収調査票を分析し，乾式安全器の性能測定を行った．性能測定では，外観検査，気密試験，逆流試験，遮断試験を行った．さらに性能測定で不具合があったものについては分解して内部を調べた．測定の結果，不具合が見られたのは3 ～4 年目からであった．不具合の件数として多いのは燃料用，酸素用とも逆流であった．

Language: ja