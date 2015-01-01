Abstract

Aircraft maintenance work requires a strategy to prevent human error. It is more important that the role of an organization whose mission is tries to build defenses to avert human errors by the system approach which concentrate on the conditions under which individuals work than the person approach that focus on individual errors. We analyzed dynamic relationship between the role of company policy （the role of practicing that safety is the most important element at front line） and occurrence of human errors using human error data of aircraft maintenance that retrieved from the Aviation Safety Reporting System （ASRS） , and were analyzed by time series analysis including autoregression and the text mining method. As a result, this study show that the deterioration or improvement of company policy affected the occurrence of human error over a 15-month period. Also we found the characteristics of human error and the safety awareness of workers caused by the influence.



航空機の整備作業においては，人的過誤を発生させない戦略が求められる．個人ばかりでなく，人を含むシステムをシステムの一要素とみるシステム的視点から，人的過誤発生に係わる様々な要因を改善する使命を持った組織の役割も大切となる． 本研究では，ASRS に収録された航空機整備における人的過誤データを，自己回帰を始めとした時系列分析とテキストマイニング手法の組み合わせにより，安全運航優先を現業部門で実践させる会社方針の役割と人的過誤発生の動的関係の検証を行った．結果，会社方針の劣化や改善は，15 ヶ月の期間にわたり，人的過誤発生に影響を及ぼしていることが示された．また，影響による人的過誤の特徴や作業者の安全意識も見出した

