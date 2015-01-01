|
Kawaguchi N, Fukuda T. J. Japan Soc. Safety Eng. 2020; 59(5): 308-321.
フ－ルプル－フ設計による石油ストーブ火災事故防止 高齢者の誤使用による灯油漏れ火災事故削減に有効な安全設計に関する考察 川口 昇, 福田 隆文
The proportion of elderly people aged 65 and over who died in house fire accidents reached 73% of all ages in 2017. Prevention of accidents due to "Misuse or Inadvertent Usage" by the elderly, which is the primary cause of fires, is an important issue. In this paper, we clarified three scenarios leading to accidents based on items of "Cause of Accidents" in each report of kerosene leak fire accident of kerosene stove from the accident information database of National Institute of Technology and Evaluation. From these results, we found points to stop the progress of the accidents, analyzed and evaluated the effectiveness of the requirements of applicable standards and the accident prevention function, and showed that these are not necessarily fool-proof for accident prevention. Then, we showed the effectiveness of the fool-proof designs in which the airtight kerosene tank cannot be removed until the temperature of the kerosene stove becomes lower than the ignition temperature of kerosene, and that prevents the lid of the refueling port from the loosening to is valid. Also, we showed that fool-proof design could prevent 66% of kerosene leak fire accidents.
Language: ja
Accident Prevention Function; Fool-Proof; Kerosene Leak Fire Accident; Misuse or Inadvertent Usage; Standard; フ－ルプル－フ; 事故対策機能; 灯油漏れ火災事故; 規格; 誤使用・不注意な使い方