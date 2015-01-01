Abstract

The proportion of elderly people aged 65 and over who died in house fire accidents reached 73% of all ages in 2017. Prevention of accidents due to "Misuse or Inadvertent Usage" by the elderly, which is the primary cause of fires, is an important issue. In this paper, we clarified three scenarios leading to accidents based on items of "Cause of Accidents" in each report of kerosene leak fire accident of kerosene stove from the accident information database of National Institute of Technology and Evaluation. From these results, we found points to stop the progress of the accidents, analyzed and evaluated the effectiveness of the requirements of applicable standards and the accident prevention function, and showed that these are not necessarily fool-proof for accident prevention. Then, we showed the effectiveness of the fool-proof designs in which the airtight kerosene tank cannot be removed until the temperature of the kerosene stove becomes lower than the ignition temperature of kerosene, and that prevents the lid of the refueling port from the loosening to is valid. Also, we showed that fool-proof design could prevent 66% of kerosene leak fire accidents.



65 歳以上の高齢者の住宅火災による死者の割合は，2017 年に全年齢の73％に達した．火災の主因である高齢者の「誤使用・不注意な使い方」による事故防止は，重要な課題である．本論文では，独立行政法人製品評価技術基盤機構の事故情報データベースより，石油ストーブ灯油漏れ火災事故の個票の「事故原因」の項目を基に，事故に至る3 つのシナリオを明らかにした．この結果より，事故への進展を止める点を見いだし，該当する規格要求事項と事故対策機能の有効性を分析・評価し，これらが必ずしも事故防止にはフールプルーフでないことを示した．その上で，石油ストーブの温度が灯油の発火温度未満になるまで気密油タンクは取り外しができず，かつ給油口のふたが確実に閉められ緩みが発生しないフ－ルプル－フ構造が対策効果があり，灯油漏れ火災事故の66％を防げることを示した．

Language: ja