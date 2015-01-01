|
Nakamura M. J. Japan Soc. Safety Eng. 2020; 59(5): 327-335.
Vernacular Title
事故情報を自社の安全にいかに役立てるか ―第2 回 福島原発事故から学ぶ（1 ）―
The Fukushima nuclear accident is one of the largest accidents. The accident report describes many safety management problems as well as technical causes. (1) As a crisis management system in an emergency situation where all power is lost, on-site judgment is prioritized. It is necessary to make this a rule from normal times. (2) As a risk management issue, if serious harm is expected, it is necessary to take measures even if the probability of occurrence is small. From the standpoint of preventing fatal accidents, there could be measures at a lower cost, even if they were not perfect measures. (3) The emergency condenser (IC) and vent did not function effectively as safety measures equipment. Here, there are issues regarding safety measures equipment that are common to all businesses. These issues are not unique to the nuclear field, but are common issues that can occur in many industrial fields. Safety personnel need to consider the Fukushima nuclear accident as a stone of another mountain and verify from the perspective of whether something similar will happen in-house.
Language: ja
ベント; リスクアセスメント; リスクマネジメント; 危機管理体制; 安全対策設備; 福島原発事故; 非常用復水器（IC）