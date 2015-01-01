|
Citation
|
Kikuchi T. J. Japan Soc. Safety Eng. 2020; 59(5): 336-341.
|
Vernacular Title
|
過去の自然災害事例から学ぶプラントの安全管理
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Japan Society for Safety Engineering)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
We have experienced many natural disasters in the past. The ancestors had no choice but to "pray" each time, but they left that experience in old stories, ancient documents and place names, and left it as a lesson for us. In order to improve the safety of plants from natural disaster events (earthquakes, tsunamis, rainfall, storm surges, winds, floods, etc.), make use of these past lessons, and use the disaster prevention information website of the Cabinet Office, prefectures, municipalities, etc. It is important to quantitatively understand which event is vulnerable to by pinpointing the location of the business establishment by referring to the hazard map. In addition, natural disaster events have recently become enormous due to the effects of global warming. On the other hand, the current seismic resistance and building standards are set from past damage cases, so it cannot be concluded that damage to the plant can be prevented if the standards are observed. Then what should I do? Etc. were explained from past cases. [Google Translate]
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
BCP; ピンポイント; 基準; 自然災害事例; 過去事例