Abstract

We have experienced many natural disasters in the past. The ancestors had no choice but to "pray" each time, but they left that experience in old stories, ancient documents and place names, and left it as a lesson for us. In order to improve the safety of plants from natural disaster events (earthquakes, tsunamis, rainfall, storm surges, winds, floods, etc.), make use of these past lessons, and use the disaster prevention information website of the Cabinet Office, prefectures, municipalities, etc. It is important to quantitatively understand which event is vulnerable to by pinpointing the location of the business establishment by referring to the hazard map. In addition, natural disaster events have recently become enormous due to the effects of global warming. On the other hand, the current seismic resistance and building standards are set from past damage cases, so it cannot be concluded that damage to the plant can be prevented if the standards are observed. Then what should I do? Etc. were explained from past cases. [Google Translate]



我々は過去，多くの自然災害を経験してきた．先人達はその都度「祈る」しか方法が無かったが，その経験を昔話・古文書や地名に残し，我々に教訓として残してくれている．自然災害事象（地震，津波，降雨，高潮，風，洪水等々）からプラントの安全性を向上させるには，これらの過去教訓を活かし，且つ，内閣府の防災情報HP や都道府県及び市町村等のハザードマップも参照して，事業所所在地のピンポイントで，どの事象に対して脆弱性を有しているのかを定量的に把握しておくことが重要だ．また，地球温暖化の影響で最近自然災害事象は巨大化してきている．それに対し現行の耐震や建築の基準は過去の損傷事例から定められているので，基準を守っていればプラントの損傷を防げるとは断定できない．ではどうしたら良いのか？等々を過去事例から解説した．

Language: ja