Citation
Kamimura S. J. Japan Soc. Safety Eng. 2020; 59(3): 170-174.
Vernacular Title
除雪作業におけるリスクと安全対策
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Japan Society for Safety Engineering)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Events that adversely affect society and humans due to meteorological phenomena such as snowfall, snow cover, snowmelt, and cold are collectively called snow and ice disasters. In particular, we focused on the human damage and analyzed it. Since Heisei, there have been nine winters when the death toll has reached 100, and the risk per capita of snow removal work is more than 20 times that of occupational accidents. It was shown that it was. In order to make up for the shortage of snow removal workers due to the depopulation and aging of heavy snowfall areas, we introduced that since the heavy snowfall in 2006, mutual assistance snow removal, which is a collective method of snow removal in the region, is being promoted by the national, local governments and private organizations. In addition, this paper introduces the development of equipment (roof anchors) and equipment (safety belts for snow removal, ladders that do not easily fall over) to prevent accidents during snow removal, and their dissemination and enlightenment.
Language: ja
Keywords
リスク分析; 安全対策; 除雪作業; 雪氷災害