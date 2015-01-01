Abstract

Events that adversely affect society and humans due to meteorological phenomena such as snowfall, snow cover, snowmelt, and cold are collectively called snow and ice disasters. In particular, we focused on the human damage and analyzed it. Since Heisei, there have been nine winters when the death toll has reached 100, and the risk per capita of snow removal work is more than 20 times that of occupational accidents. It was shown that it was. In order to make up for the shortage of snow removal workers due to the depopulation and aging of heavy snowfall areas, we introduced that since the heavy snowfall in 2006, mutual assistance snow removal, which is a collective method of snow removal in the region, is being promoted by the national, local governments and private organizations. In addition, this paper introduces the development of equipment (roof anchors) and equipment (safety belts for snow removal, ladders that do not easily fall over) to prevent accidents during snow removal, and their dissemination and enlightenment.



降雪，積雪，融雪，寒さといった気象現象に起因する社会や人間に悪影響を与える事象を総称して雪氷災害と呼ぶ．特にその人的被害に注目して分析を行い，平成以降，死者数が100 名規模となった冬が9 回もあったこと，除雪作業の人口当たり労働時間当たりリスクが労働災害の20 倍以上であることなどを示した．豪雪地帯の過疎化・高齢化に伴う除雪の担い手不足を補うため、平成18 年豪雪以降，地域でまとまって除雪に当たる共助除雪が国・自治体および民間団体で促進されつつあることを紹介した．また除雪中の事故を防ぐための設備（屋根アンカー），装備（雪下ろし用安全帯、倒れにくいハシゴ）などの開発が進められ，それらの普及啓発が進められていることを本稿で紹介する．

Language: ja