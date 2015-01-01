|
Citation
|
Suzuki D, Suzuki A, Shimano K, Kiyota K, Kakizaki Y. J. Japan Soc. Safety Eng. 2020; 59(2): 83-91.
|
Vernacular Title
|
駅停車に関わるエラーを経験した鉄道運転士の運転操縦の特徴 ―運転情報記録を用いた検討―
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Japan Society for Safety Engineering)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study aims to clarify the characteristics of manipulations by railway drivers who had made a train stop position error at a station. Driving performance data by 156 drivers at one train crew depot of a railway company over a period of two months was analyzed. The "expert" group comprised 10 drivers, who were instructors of trainees, and selected by a manager of the train crew depot. The "error" group included 17 drivers who had made a train stop position error at a station in the previous seven months. Evaluation indices were（1）Train velocity at a fixed point when stopping,（2）Number of brake notch changes when stopping, and（3）Additional brake notches when stopping. The mean and standard deviation of the evaluation indices by each driver were analyzed. We conducted t-test and chi-square test. The findings revealed that the characteristics of manipulations by the error group were followings. Dispersion of manipulations and velocities by each driver were large. There were a lot of outliers from distribution of the train velocity. There were a lot of use of additional brake notches.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
Driving Manipulation; Driving Performance Data; Error; Railway Driver; Stopping at Station; エラー; 運転情報記録; 運転操縦; 鉄道運転士; 駅停車