Abstract

The purposes of this study are to investigate the factors affecting evacuation intension of residents who live around chemical plants in case of toxic gas release. In this study, a questionnaire survey was conducted to respondents（n ＝784）who live in Kawasaki city. We extracted five factors using explanatory factor analysis, and the factors were named as "Environmental status", "Knowledge", "Fear of toxic gas", "Fear of chemical plant", and "Subjective norm". Correlation analysis showed that the factors, except for the Knowledge factor, were correlated with each other, and the Knowledge factor was correlated with only the Fear of toxic gas factor. A multiple regression analysis revealed that the evacuation intention of participants depends on the three latent factors（i.e., Environmental status, Subjective norm, Fear of toxic gas）, two independent variables（i.e., administrative estimate about evacuation, irksomeness evacuation）, and three demographic variables（i.e., age, living with child（ren）, number of vulnerable people）.



本研究の目的は化学プラントで発生した有毒ガス漏えい事故時における周辺住民の避難意思に影響を及ぼす要因を明らかにすることである．川崎区地域住民を対象に質問紙調査（n＝784）を実施し，探索的因子分析及び重回帰分析を行った．探索的因子分析から5 つの因子（環境状況，知識，有毒ガス恐怖感，化学工場恐怖感，主観的規範）を抽出できた．下位尺度間相関分析により知識因子は有毒ガス恐怖感因子のみと相関することを明らかにした．重回帰分析の結果，避難意思は3 つの因子（環境情報，主観的規範，有毒ガス恐怖感），行政の避難判断への信頼度，避難に関する面倒さ，子供の有無，年齢，要補助人の有無にも影響されることを見出した．得られた知見は漏えい事故時の避難意思を予測する基礎データとして活用できる．

Language: ja