Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To examine the relationships among self-reported sport-related concussion (SRC) history and current health-promoting behaviours (exercise frequency, diet quality and sleep duration) with self-reported measures of brain health (cognitive function, symptoms of depression and anxiety and emotional-behavioural dyscontrol) in former NFL players.



METHODS: In this cross-sectional study, a questionnaire was sent to former NFL players. Respondents reported SRC history (categorical: 0; 1-2; 3-5; 6-9; 10+ concussions), number of moderate-to-vigorous aerobic and resistance exercise sessions per week, diet quality (Rapid Eating Assessment for Participants-Shortened) and average nightly sleep duration. Outcomes were Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System Cognitive Function, Depression, and Anxiety, and Neuro-QoL Emotional-Behavioral Dyscontrol domain T-scores. Multivariable linear regression models were fit for each outcome with SRC history, exercise frequency, diet quality and sleep duration as explanatory variables alongside select covariates.



RESULTS: Multivariable regression models (n=1784) explained approximately 33%-38% of the variance in each outcome. For all outcomes, SRC history (0.144≤|β|≤0.217) was associated with poorer functioning, while exercise frequency (0.064≤|β|≤0.088) and diet quality (0.057≤|β|≤0.086) were associated with better functioning. Sleeping under 6 hours per night (0.061≤|β|≤0.093) was associated with worse depressive symptoms, anxiety and emotional-behavioural dyscontrol.



CONCLUSION: Several variables appear to be associated with mood and perceived cognitive function in former NFL players. SRC history is non-modifiable in former athletes; however, the effects of increasing postplaying career exercise frequency, making dietary improvements, and obtaining adequate sleep represent important potential opportunities for preventative and therapeutic interventions.



Keywords: American football

